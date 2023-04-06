Watch CBS News
Links & Numbers

Feel like you're stuck in a rut? 6 in 10 feel the same way

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of April 6, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of April 6, 2023 01:01

MINNEAPOLIS -- Do you feel like you're in a rut or ready to make some changes? And, if so, are you looking for a good way to get out of a rut?

You would be in good company if you are feeling stuck. In a recent survey, nearly 60% of Americans say they feel the need to make big life changes.

Common changes people said they're looking to make include their hairstyle, their cell phone, or their car. But on a more serious tip, 12% admitted they want to find a new life partner and 30% are on the hunt for a new job.

Click here for more info.

First published on April 6, 2023 / 8:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.