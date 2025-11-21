Family member of 2 arrested by ICE in St. Paul expresses concern for their well-being

On Tuesday, around 9 a.m., Erik Godinez missed a call from his mother. When he called back, her words made his heart sink.

"She answered and said that ICE had raided Bro-Tex and that they are going to be taking my uncle and my cousin," Godinez said.

He raced to Bro-Tex, Inc., the paper distribution company in St. Paul, Minnesota. By that time, a crowd had formed, with community activists and neighbors answering calls on social media to respond to what the U.S. Department of Homeland Security later said was an operation that resulted in 14 people being arrested on "immigration operations."

The federal agency has declined to provide any additional information, including what charges the 14 people face.

As protesters and federal officers clashed, Godinez tried to work out what happened to his family members.

It wasn't until Wednesday afternoon that he learned that they were both being held at the Sherburne County Jail, which is being used as an ICE detention facility due to an existing agreement between the sheriff's office and the federal agency. Godinez said he's barely slept or eaten for about two days.

"What could I have really done? And I just keep playing that image back in my head," Godinez said, wondering aloud if he could have done more to protect his family.

Federal officials took more than 48 hours to provide any details on the operation, where employees were detained and officers pepper-sprayed protesters outside.

Godinez said that he is concerned for his uncle, Camilo, and his cousin, Jaime. While he said both are undocumented, he noted they were working towards legal citizenship. For Camilo, it's a story of heartbreak. He had been dreaming of marrying his girlfriend, an American in St. Paul.

"He was a selfless person. He would put the family before himself. He was very, very big on that," Godinez said. "He left behind someone, a person deeply in love with him and the person that he is. She is completely distraught about that."

Godinez said both his cousin and uncle are making the choice to self-deport, a process that makes him afraid for their safety. He said Camilo has not been back to Mexico in more than 15 years, and cartels are known to prey on those in vulnerable situations crossing the southern border.

According to two GoFundMe posts, at least two of the 14 people detained are looking to legally fight to remain in the country.

Karla Alarcon Hernandez wrote in support of her father, Carlos Alberto Alcaron Avila's GoFundMe page, which has raised $38,174 by Friday evening. She stated that they need help after unexpectedly losing their main provider.

"Our lives changed in one moment. My dad has lived in the Saint Paul area for many years, working long hours and doing everything he can to care for us. He has no criminal record, no history of harm, nothing but a life of hard work and love for his family," Hernandez said.

Their goal is for Avila to come home. That's also the goal for Alejandra Villagrana, who spoke to WCCO about losing her father, Leonel Villagrana Flores, and uncle, Isaias Villagrana Flores, in Tuesday's operation.

"It hurts that this is happening right now and they're being treated this way when all they've done is work hard for their families here and in Mexico," Villagrana said. "It's inhumane and I don't think this is right."

A Bro-Tex spokesperson on Thursday declined to answer questions about the operation or any potential charges business owners face for allegedly employing undocumented workers. On Friday, the business was still in operation with multiple employees going in and out of the facility.

As of Friday night, the federal warrants filed on Tuesday remain sealed.