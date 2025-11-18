Federal agents met with resistance at Bro-Tex facility in St. Paul

Federal authorities were clashing with protesters at a facility in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Tuesday.

WCCO reporter Conor Wight captured a physical confrontation between federal agents, some of them wearing FBI and DEA regalia, and protesters outside the Bro-Tex facility on Hampden Avenue.

Wight also said a chemical irritant was deployed.

The St. Paul Police Department told WCCO that it was informed in the morning of a "search warrant that was going to be executed in relation to a criminal investigation into a business." Further details on the federal law enforcement operation are not yet known. WCCO is working to learn more.

In late October, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem came to Minneapolis to provide what she described as an update on ICE operations in the Twin Cities region. Noem claimed that federal agents had arrested more than 4,300 people in the metro area by that point in the year, claiming 3,316 had a criminal history.

Just last week, a teenager in Northfield, Minnesota, captured video of ICE agents detaining his father. In a statement, the agency told WCCO there was an active warrant for the man and that he "endangered the lives of officers, passengers, and bystanders" during the arrest, but the man's legal representation disputed that.

In a recent 60 Minutes interview with Nora O'Donnell, President Trump said he believed ICE raids "haven't gone far enough" when asked about footage of ICE detaining legal American citizens, teargassing a Chicago residential neighborhood and smashing a car window.

This story will be updated.