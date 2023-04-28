FBI to lead internal review in case of man shot, killed by federal agent in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation says it will be leading its own internal review of an incident on Thursday in which an agent shot and killed a man in north Minneapolis.

According to court documents, the FBI was serving a search and arrest warrant for Chue Feng Yang, who has a record of prior arrests and convictions.

The charges leading to the latest arrest warrant involve a carjacking and police chase earlier this year. During the pursuit, investigators say a puppy was tossed from the moving car. Taho, as he was named by deputies, was euthanized last week.

It's unlikely that Taho is the reason the FBI got involved with the case though. Instead, legal experts say the U.S. Attorney's Office is joining the local fight against rising crime.

They're "paying particular attention to carjacking cases because they're such a menace," said legal analyst Joe Tamburino.

But rules differ between state and federal law enforcement practice, including on policies involving body-worn cameras. State investigations are determined by data practice rules, except in situations in which, for example, a police chief can release body-worn camera footage. However, when it comes to federal investigations, it doesn't matter who the mayor of the city or the governor of the state is. What matters is the Department of Justice.

According to the FBI, its National Inspection Division - and not its Minneapolis Field Office - will review the incident. They have not asked for assistance from local agencies.