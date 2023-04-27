Watch CBS News
Federal agent shoots, kills man during north Minneapolis standoff

MINNEAPOLIS -- An armed man was shot and killed by a federal agent in north Minneapolis on Thursday after an hours-long standoff.

According to Hennepin County Sheriff Dawana Witt, FBI agents were working to serve a warrant around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Dowling and Dupont avenues. However the man barricaded himself, prompting negotiations that went on for several hours.

The man was on social media filming the incident while he was inside the home, officials said. It was clear from the video that he was armed. 

FBI agents shot the man, who Witt said "succumbed to his injuries." Another woman was in the house at the time. She was not injured but taken to a hospital for medical care.

Witt and Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara confirmed no local agencies - neither MPD nor Hennepin County Sheriff's deputies - used their weapons. 

It is unclear if the incident was caught on body-camera footage. O'Hara said he did not know if the FBI agents were wearing body cameras, and the MPD officers were far back from the scene, he said. 

This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com for details.

