Dog survives being tossed from car during wrong-way chase in north metro
ARDEN HILLS, Minn. – A dog is recovering after a cruel crime.
The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says someone tossed a dog out of a truck Monday night during a wrong-way chase on Interstate 694 in Arden Hills.
While reviewing their dash cam footage, deputies noticed something white get tossed out of the truck. They went to look the next morning, and found the animal hiding in the snow.
The dog -- who deputies named him "Taho" -- was bloodied, beat up and has a broken leg, among other injuries – but is expected to recover.
The two carjackers who ran away are still on the run.
