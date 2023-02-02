Watch CBS News
Crime

Dog survives being tossed from car during wrong-way chase in north metro

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Police search for two suspects after high-speed chase involving two carjackings
Police search for two suspects after high-speed chase involving two carjackings 01:37

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. – A dog is recovering after a cruel crime. 

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says someone tossed a dog out of a truck Monday night during a wrong-way chase on Interstate 694 in Arden Hills.

While reviewing their dash cam footage, deputies noticed something white get tossed out of the truck. They went to look the next morning, and found the animal hiding in the snow.  

10p-vo-injured-dog-wcco2s1t.jpg
RCSO

The dog -- who deputies named him "Taho" -- was bloodied, beat up and has a broken leg, among other injuries – but is expected to recover.

The two carjackers who ran away are still on the run.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on February 1, 2023 / 10:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.