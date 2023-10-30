FBI investigating antisemitic threats against Jewish community at Cornell University

Cornell University on edge over antisemitic online threats Cornell University on edge over antisemitic online threats 01:47

NEW YORK - Police are investigating antisemitic threats made against the Jewish community at Cornell University.

University President Martha Pollack issued a statement calling the online posts "horrendous."

"Threats of violence are absolutely intolerable, and we will work to ensure that the person or people who posted them are punished to the full extent of the law," the statement read in part. "Our immediate focus is on keeping the community safe; we will continue to prioritize that."

The president confirmed the threats were posted in a discussion board Sunday, but no other details have been released.

School officials called in law enforcement, including the FBI, to investigate the content of the posts, which appeared to be instigated by the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

"The FBI is aware of the threats made to Cornell University's Jewish community. We take all threats seriously and are working closely with Cornell and our law enforcement partners at every level to determine the credibility, share information, and take appropriate investigative action," an FBI spokesperson told CBS New York in a statement. "We encourage members of the public to immediately report anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement. Nothing is more important than the safety of our communities and we will not tolerate violence motivated by hate and extremism."

Gov. Kathy Hochul posted a message on social media calling the threats "disgusting and hateful."

The disgusting & hateful posts on a message board about Jewish @Cornell students is the latest in a series of concerning incidents on college campuses. While it is unclear if these are credible threats, @nyspolice is engaged & we’ll take any steps needed to keep students safe. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) October 30, 2023

New York Attorney General Letitia James said the posts are "absolutely horrific."

These threats targeting Jewish students at @Cornell are absolutely horrific.



There is no space for antisemitism or violence of any kind. Campuses must remain safe spaces for our students. https://t.co/JT9RfWGZ0b — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) October 30, 2023

Cornell's website mentions 22% of the student body is Jewish.

Also in the New York City area, Columbia University students plan to hold a rally at 2:30 p.m. Monday, calling on the school to support Jewish and Israeli students who say they are feeling unsafe on campus.