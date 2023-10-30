FBI investigating antisemitic threats against Jewish community at Cornell University
NEW YORK - Police are investigating antisemitic threats made against the Jewish community at Cornell University.
University President Martha Pollack issued a statement calling the online posts "horrendous."
"Threats of violence are absolutely intolerable, and we will work to ensure that the person or people who posted them are punished to the full extent of the law," the statement read in part. "Our immediate focus is on keeping the community safe; we will continue to prioritize that."
The president confirmed the threats were posted in a discussion board Sunday, but no other details have been released.
School officials called in law enforcement, including the FBI, to investigate the content of the posts, which appeared to be instigated by the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
"The FBI is aware of the threats made to Cornell University's Jewish community. We take all threats seriously and are working closely with Cornell and our law enforcement partners at every level to determine the credibility, share information, and take appropriate investigative action," an FBI spokesperson told CBS New York in a statement. "We encourage members of the public to immediately report anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement. Nothing is more important than the safety of our communities and we will not tolerate violence motivated by hate and extremism."
Gov. Kathy Hochul posted a message on social media calling the threats "disgusting and hateful."
New York Attorney General Letitia James said the posts are "absolutely horrific."
Cornell's website mentions 22% of the student body is Jewish.
Also in the New York City area, Columbia University students plan to hold a rally at 2:30 p.m. Monday, calling on the school to support Jewish and Israeli students who say they are feeling unsafe on campus.
