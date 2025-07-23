82-year-old Le Sueur man killed in UTV crash, sheriff says

Power balance in Minnesota Senate again in flux, and more headlines

Power balance in Minnesota Senate again in flux, and more headlines

Power balance in Minnesota Senate again in flux, and more headlines

An 82-year-old man was killed in a UTV crash on Tuesday afternoon in southern Minnesota.

Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason says it happened at about 4 p.m. in Sharon Township, located about 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis.

The victim, from Le Sueur, was driving eastbound on Le Sueur Creek Road in a side-by-side when he collided with a sedan traveling southbound on County Road 15.

The man was "ejected from the side-by-side," Mason said, and was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The driver of the sedan, a 16-year-old girl, was not hurt in the crash.

Mason says his office is still investigating with the assistance of the Minnesota State Patrol.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says as of Tuesday, there have been 184 traffic deaths in the state.