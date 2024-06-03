Watch CBS News
Man accused of deadly Minneapolis break-in pleads not guilty

MINNEAPOLIS — A 33-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing a person during a home invasion in northeast Minneapolis nearly two years ago pleaded not guilty on Monday.

Franklin White was charged with second-degree murder for the death of 32-year-old Ryan Peterson on Aug. 12, 2022.

Early in the morning of the murder, dispatchers received a frantic call from a woman regarding a man who had broken into her home on the 1800 block of Arthur Street Northeast and was assaulting her husband.

According to the complaint, the woman was heard begging "Franklin" to get off her husband.

The woman later told investigators she knew White from high school. She had obtained a restraining order against him after he attempted to break into her parent's home.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they observed a gray Hyundai with Ohio plates, believed to be driven by White, backing out of the driveway. They attempted to stop the car, but it left the scene. 

White was arrested in the state of Wisconsin later the same day. Officers who arrested him say they observed blood in his hair and what looked like an injury on one of his hands.

In November 2022, White was found incompetent to stand trial, but in March this year, the court reversed that decision.

If convicted, White could serve up to 40 years. 

White's next court date is scheduled for Aug. 15.

First published on June 3, 2024 / 7:49 PM CDT

