Man accused in deadly NE Mpls. break-in found incompetent to stand trial

Featured video is from Aug. 13

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 31-year-old man accused in a deadly break-in stabbing in northeast Minneapolis over the summer has been found incompetent to stand trial.

According to court records, Franklin White was found incompetent during a remote hearing Tuesday. Another court hearing is scheduled for May.

White faces one count of second-degree murder in connection to the death of 32-year-old Ryan Peterson.

On Aug. 12, 911 dispatchers received a frantic call from a woman regarding a man who had broken into her home on the 1800 block of Arthur Street Northeast and was assaulting her husband.

According to the complaint, the woman was heard begging "Franklin" to get off her husband.

Officers arrived and found Peterson, who was fatally stabbed.

The woman later told investigators she knew White from high school. She had obtained a restraining order against him after he attempted to break into her parent's home.

When officers arrived at the scene, they say they observed a gray Hyundai with Ohio plates, believed to be driven by White, backing out of the driveway. They attempted to stop the car, but it left the scene.

White was arrested in the state of Wisconsin later the same day. Officers who arrested him say they observed blood in his hair and what looked like an injury on one of his hands.

If convicted, White could serve up to 40 years.

