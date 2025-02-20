Watch CBS News
1 killed in St. Paul garage fire

By WCCO Staff

Body found inside wreckage of Twin Cities garage fire, officials say
One person was killed in a garage fire in St. Paul, Minnesota Wednesday night, according to officials.

The detached garage at a home on the 1400 block of Mayre Street was fully engulfed when crews arrived just before 9:30 p.m., the St. Paul Fire Department said.

After extinguishing the fire using multiple hoses, firefighters found a person dead inside the garage. The department did not publicly identify the victim, but said they were not the homeowner and it is "unclear if the victim was living in the garage."

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but is under investigation by St. Paul police and fire and the State Fire Marshal. 

This is the third fire fatality of the year in St. Paul, which matches its yearly average, according to the fire department. The first two deaths also occurred in a garage fire.

