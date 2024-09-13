Man, 81, dies after crashing motorized paraglider near Brainerd

CROW WING TOWNSHIP, Minn. — An 81-year-old man is dead after his motorized paraglider failed and he crashed into a tree near Brainerd Wednesday evening, authorities said.

A witness told the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office that Wayne Kyar's paramotor appeared to have a mechanical failure in midair. Kyar crashed into a tree, then fell about 50 feet, the sheriff's office said.

Though first responders tried to save his life, he died at the scene.

The crash happened on the North Central Speedway property in Crow Wing Township around 6:30 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration is aware of the crash.

The FAA classifies paramotors as ultralight vehicles and does not require operators to be licensed.