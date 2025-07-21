1 dead, 1 injured in jet crash near Granite Falls airport

State Sen. Nicole Mitchell to resign, attorney says, and more headlines

One person is dead and another was injured in a jet crash near Granite Falls Municipal Airport in Minnesota on Monday evening, according to the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Office.

Officials received a report of a jet with two people aboard experiencing engine trouble while near the airport around 5:23 p.m. Around 10 minutes later, a 911 caller reported an aircraft had crashed near the intersection of Highway 23 and 540th Street, the sheriff's office said.

Responding personnel found one person who was onboard standing on the side of the highway, who then received medical attention, according to officials. The second individual, who was later found, died at the scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board has identified the aircraft as an Aero L-39, which the manufacturer describes as a trainer and light fighter jet.

The NTSB and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating, according to the sheriff's office.