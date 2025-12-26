2 dead, 2 injured in northern Minnesota crash, sheriff's office says

A man and a woman are dead and two others, including a 1-year-old boy, are injured after a crash in Thompson Township, Minnesota, on Friday morning.

The Carlton County Sheriff's Office says deputies and other emergency personnel responded to the crash at the intersection of East Stark Road and Canosia Road shortly after 9:02 a.m.

According to officials, a GMC Sierra pickup truck and a Chevrolet Impala were involved in the incident, and both vehicles were found by first responders in a ditch near the intersection.

The sheriff's office says the driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 57-year-old Anthony Drake, and the sole passenger in the vehicle, 57-year-old Tammy Drake, died at the scene.

A 1-year-old boy and a 32-year-old man in the GMC, both from Thompson Township, were taken to the hospital for treatment, officials said. The extent of their injuries wasn't immediately disclosed.

Alcohol isn't believed to be a factor in the crash, the sheriff's office said.

Thompson Township is around 141 miles northeast of Minneapolis.