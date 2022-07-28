State patrol investigating fatal crash on Highway 36 in Lake Elmo
LAKE ELMO, Minn. -- Authorities are investigating a fatal crash east of the Twin Cities Thursday morning.
The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash occurred on westbound Highway 36 at Lake Elmo Avenue North in Lake Elmo.
Few other details about the crash were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO for more information.
