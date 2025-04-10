Farmington police searching for missing 44-year-old man, concerned for his well-being

Police in the southern Twin Cities metro are seeking the public's help in locating a missing vulnerable adult.

The Farmington Police Department says 44-year-old Chad Vanhemert was last seen leaving his residence early Wednesday morning.

Chad Vanhemert Farmington Police Department

Authorities say they are concerned for Vanhemert's mental health and well-being.

Anyone who has seen Vanhemert or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Farmington Police Department at 651-280-6700.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.