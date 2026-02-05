Farmington mayor resigns after City Council meeting flap, citing mental health

The mayor of a southern Twin Cities suburb resigned on Thursday, citing a need to focus on his mental health.

"This was not an easy conclusion to reach, but it is a necessary one," Farmington Mayor Joshua Hoyt wrote in a letter to the community. "I believe that leadership requires clarity, presence, and well-being, and at this time, I need to prioritize my health in order to heal and regain balance."

City Council member Nick Lien will serve as acting mayor, the city said. The council will formally consider Hoyt's resignation at a Feb. 17 meeting and discuss next steps on March 2.

Hoyt's resignation comes three days after a tense City Council meeting during which he got into a verbal confrontation with multiple members of the public. During discussion of a proposed data center in the city, residents took issue with a 5-minute time limit placed on public comments.

After one resident left the podium, multiple people from the gallery began a back-and-forth with Hoyt over the restriction that culminated in an outburst from the mayor.

"It gets abused, we have to hold decorum. That's how rules work," Hoyt said. "Otherwise, it's just a free-for-all, everybody just does what they want, when they want, and then what? It becomes a f***ing circus."

After several minutes of debate, the council went into recess and reconvened about 10 minutes later, continuing with public comments.

The city posted Hoyt's letter on Facebook, and several commenters expressed support for the outgoing mayor, including Farmington Police Chief Nate Siem.

"Through my time with the Farmington Police Department, Mayor Hoyt has been an exceptional mentor, advocate, and friend," Siem said. "He stood beside us and supported us in all of our efforts to engage with and serve the Farmington community."

Hoyt was first elected in 2020 and won reelection in 2024.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.