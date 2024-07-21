Watch CBS News
Suspect arrested after standoff shuts down Interstate 35 near Faribault

FARIBAULT, Minn. — A standoff with an allegedly armed suspect in southern Minnesota shut down traffic on Interstate 35 for hours Sunday afternoon.

The Rice County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle police had been pursuing stopped on northbound I-35 south of Faribault city limits shortly before 3 p.m.

The suspect exited the vehicle with a handgun and entered the southbound lanes of the freeway, which prompted authorities to shut down traffic in both directions and issue a shelter-in-place warning to area residents. 

The sheriff's office says the man paced around the interstate with a handgun as officers repeatedly commanded him to drop his weapon. He did not comply and allegedly fired multiple rounds from his gun. No injuries were reported.

Using "non-lethal tactics," authorities say they arrested the suspect around 7 p.m.

The standoff happened on a stretch of I-35 that is currently under construction with traffic limited to two lanes.

