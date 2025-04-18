Family grieving over 2 women killed in Jordan mobile home fire

A fast-moving fire that tore through a mobile home in Jordan, Minnesota, Wednesday has changed a family's life forever.

Mary Lavrenz lost her mother, 67-year-old Ruth Benjaminson, her sister Callista Noltee and three dogs in the fire.

According to the Jordan Police Department, officials who reached the Valley Green Mobile Home Park around 3:30 a.m. found the home completely in flames.

Fire crews entered the home and were able to get the two women out. One woman died at the scene, officials say. The other woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

The man, identified by Lavernz as her father, Patrick Keahoe, was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. He was released from the hospital on Friday.

According to witnesses, Benjaminson made it out of the home safely before running back inside to help save her daughter and partner.

"My mom was a person who loved everyone," Lavrenz said. "She would do what she could to help you. It's truly something my mom would do."

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Benjaminson's commitment to others continued. Her decision to be an organ donor led to saving multiple lives, according to what LifeSource told Lavrenz.

"She didn't want to leave us behind with nobody she made sure my dad was here with us," Lavrenz said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.

A local fundraiser has been started to help cover funeral expenses and support Keahoe in securing housing.