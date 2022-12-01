Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Family: Connor Erickson, injured in football game, to come home after months in rehab

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Brainerd H.S. football player hospitalized with brain injury
Brainerd H.S. football player hospitalized with brain injury 02:05

BRAINERD, Minn. -- Family members say Connor Erickson, who suffered a serious head injury during a football game in September, will soon come home after months in rehab.

Erickson, who played for Brainerd High School, was injured on Sept. 9 during a game against Moorhead. He's spent the last few months at Mayo Clinic, where he's been doing physical therapy.

"Connor still has a long road to recovery with his upcoming cranioplasty (surgery to put his skull back) and continued therapy in Brainerd," family wrote on Caringbridge. "But we are celebrating this huge step with him being home."

He'll arrive home on Dec. 9, and friends and family are planning to greet him to show support.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 10:40 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.