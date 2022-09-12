Brainerd high school senior suffers serious head injury during football game

BRAINERD, Minn. -- A Brainerd high school senior is in the hospital after suffering a serious head injury during a football game.

According to the Brainerd Warrior football team, senior captain Conner Erickson was injured during Friday night's game in Moorhead. He was taken by ambulance to Sanford Hospital where he underwent surgery for the head injury.

"We ask everyone to keep Conner and the Erickson family in their thoughts and prayers," the football team said in a post.

Update on Senior Captain Conner Erickson At last night’s game, one of our beloved Warriors, Conner Erickson, was... Posted by Brainerd Warrior Football on Saturday, September 10, 2022

In a CaringBridge update on Sunday, the family said there is no specific hit or play that has been determined to be the cause of the injury.

The family said Erickson has swelling of his skull and has been sedated since Friday, causing a fever and high blood pressure that has since been declining.

Here is a link to Conner Erickson’s Go Fund Me Page. Warrior Nation let’s rally behind the Erickson... Posted by Brainerd Warrior Football on Sunday, September 11, 2022

Earlier this month, a 15-year-old Bloomington football player, Ethan Glynn, suffered a devastating injury during the season opening football game against Chaska.