Watch CBS News
Local News

Brainerd high school senior suffers serious head injury during football game

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Sept. 12, 2022
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Sept. 12, 2022 01:13

BRAINERD, Minn. -- A Brainerd high school senior is in the hospital after suffering a serious head injury during a football game.

According to the Brainerd Warrior football team, senior captain Conner Erickson was injured during Friday night's game in Moorhead. He was taken by ambulance to Sanford Hospital where he underwent surgery for the head injury.

"We ask everyone to keep Conner and the Erickson family in their thoughts and prayers," the football team said in a post.

Update on Senior Captain Conner Erickson At last night’s game, one of our beloved Warriors, Conner Erickson, was...

Posted by Brainerd Warrior Football on Saturday, September 10, 2022

In a CaringBridge update on Sunday, the family said there is no specific hit or play that has been determined to be the cause of the injury.

The family said Erickson has swelling of his skull and has been sedated since Friday, causing a fever and high blood pressure that has since been declining.

Here is a link to Conner Erickson’s Go Fund Me Page. Warrior Nation let’s rally behind the Erickson...

Posted by Brainerd Warrior Football on Sunday, September 11, 2022

Earlier this month, a 15-year-old Bloomington football player, Ethan Glynn, suffered a devastating injury during the season opening football game against Chaska. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 12, 2022 / 8:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.