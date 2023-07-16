Watch CBS News
Family canoeing on river in eastern Minnesota finds human remains

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEMADJI RIVER, Minn. -- A family canoeing on a river in eastern Minnesota Saturday found human remains, authorities said.

According to the Carlton County Sheriff's Office, the family was canoeing on the Nemadji River near the Soo Line ATV trail and Highway 23 when they found the remains and called 911.

Authorities responded and located the remains. The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will identify the deceased.

The sheriff's office is investigating.

First published on July 16, 2023 / 1:11 PM

