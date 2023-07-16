Family canoeing on river in eastern Minnesota finds human remains

NEMADJI RIVER, Minn. -- A family canoeing on a river in eastern Minnesota Saturday found human remains, authorities said.

According to the Carlton County Sheriff's Office, the family was canoeing on the Nemadji River near the Soo Line ATV trail and Highway 23 when they found the remains and called 911.

READ MORE: Remains of Fanta Xayavong, last seen with Joseph Jorgenson, found in Coon Rapids storage unit

Authorities responded and located the remains. The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will identify the deceased.

The sheriff's office is investigating.