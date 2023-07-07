Remains of Fanta Xayavong, last seen with Joseph Jorgenson, found in Coon Rapids storage unit

Remains of woman last seen with Joseph Jorgenson found in Coon Rapids storage unit

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The remains of Fanta Xayavong, who was last seen with a man accused of murdering his girlfriend, have been found in a Coon Rapids storage unit.

St. Paul police say they were tipped off in May to Xayavong's relationship with Joseph Jorgenson, who last week was charged with dismembering Manijeh "Mani" Starren. Documents allege Jorgenson hid Starren's body in duffle bags and stored them in his apartment before moving them to a unit in Woodbury.

Fanta Xayavong St. Paul Police

Xayavong was last seen in July of 2021 with Jorgenson, police said. A concerned citizen called the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's human trafficking tip line and said Xayavong was in an abusive relationship with Jorgenson.

"This all began with a tip. It was a very important tip, one that put us on the path to finding Fanta," St. Paul Public Information Officer Mike Ernster said. "I think it's nothing short of horiffic."

St. Paul Police

Police are still investigating if Jorgenson could be connected to any other missing people. They're asking the public to notify them if anyone knows of a missing person connected to him.

The medical examiner's office has ruled Xayavong's death as a homicide.

---------

Women's Advocates

wadvocates.org

Crisis Line: (651) 227-8284

St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project

stpaulintervention.org

Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824

Minnesota Day One

dayoneservices.org

Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111

Esperanza United

esperanzaunited.org

Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.