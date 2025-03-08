Families flee apartments after Minneapolis triplex house fire

Residents of a triplex apartment in South Minneapolis rushed from their homes as a fire started in a house in the 3700 block of 1st Avenue South late Friday night.

The Minneapolis Fire Department said the fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. Nearly 30 firefighters in eight different fire trucks were called to the scene to help. Investigators believe the fire started in the building's basement. No one was seriously hurt in the fire at the 2 1/2-story home.

The local chapter of the American Red Cross is helping the families who were left without a place to sleep. It handed out blankets to help keep 13 adults and children warm. Fire crews also found a missing family cat and gave it oxygen in an attempt to revive it. The fire department did not share an update on the cat's condition. But video from the scene showed the cat appeared to be ok.

Residents told investigators that an electrical cord had exploded and sparked the fire. The Fire Department said the exact cause was still under investigation. Because of the fire, smoke and water damage, the department said no one can now live in the tri-plex and it has been boarded up while the owner figures out what to do next.