Minneapolis' Falling Knife Brewing Company mourns loss of Tom Berg, its "visionary architect"

Tom Berg, owner of Minneapolis' Falling Knife Brewing Company, has died, according to his associates.

Falling Knife says Berg, who also served as its chief brewing officer, died this weekend at his home.

"We are devastated to lose our dear friend, the visionary architect of what Falling Knife brews, and a guiding force in what we are and do," a Falling Knife spokesperson said in a social media post on Monday.

According to the company's website, Berg founded Falling Knife with two friends in 2017, over "a shared love of music, basketball, and of course, beer." Their taproom and 20-barrel brewhouse opened about two years later off northeast Broadway and Harding streets, which became a popular game-day hangout for Minnesota Timberwolves fans.

"If you ran into him in the taproom during a Wolves game, at a show celebrating his love of music, or out at one of his favorite spots in town, you were immediately wrapped up in his warm personality as he welcomed you as he would his closest friends," a Falling Knife spokesperson said. "Whether his lifelong work in the Minneapolis music scene, his passion for the Minnesota Beer Community at large, or just meeting him out and about in the world, it felt like everyone knew Tom. And to know Tom was to be loved by him."

Falling Knife says its taproom will be closed on Monday as they "grieve this monumental loss."

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is May 19, 2024.