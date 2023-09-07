Fall is Americans' favorite season, survey shows

MINNEAPOLIS — New research shows Americans love fall above all other seasons.

A survey from ValuePenguin asked 1,600 Americans about fall and their Halloween plans. Forty-five percent named autumn as their favorite season, nearly double the next closest season (Summer at 24%).

As fall approaches, Halloween begins to creep into peoples' minds. Among respondents, 84% plan to celebrate Halloween. Forty percent said they plan to travel in October specifically for Halloween.

Some of the most popular Halloween activities among respondents were going to a pumpkin patch, trick-or-treating, visiting a haunted house and taking part in a costume party.