Watch CBS News
Links & Numbers

Fall is Americans' favorite season, survey shows

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Sept. 7, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Sept. 7, 2023 01:07

MINNEAPOLIS — New research shows Americans love fall above all other seasons.

A survey from ValuePenguin asked 1,600 Americans about fall and their Halloween plans. Forty-five percent named autumn as their favorite season, nearly double the next closest season (Summer at 24%).

As fall approaches, Halloween begins to creep into peoples' minds. Among respondents, 84% plan to celebrate Halloween. Forty percent said they plan to travel in October specifically for Halloween.

Some of the most popular Halloween activities among respondents were going to a pumpkin patch, trick-or-treating, visiting a haunted house and taking part in a costume party.

First published on September 7, 2023 / 7:15 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.