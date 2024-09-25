Why is it taking so long for the leaves to turn color?

Why the fall colors are arriving late this year

HUDSON, Wis. — On the beautiful St. Croix River, it's the sunset painting the sky instead of the autumn hues.

Experts say the changing of colors is controlled by shorter days, but climate continues to play a major role.

"Really warm late September days are not ideal for fall colors," said Brian Schwingle, a Department of Natural Resources forest health specialist.

According to the DNR's fall color map, colors typically peak between mid-to-late September and mid-October.

Schwingle says the perfect recipe for brilliant fall colors is complex.

"A spring that has adequate moisture, a summer that has adequate moisture unlike this year," Schwingle stated. "Brilliant fall color occurs when early fall days are sunny, nights are chilly and there is adequate rainfall throughout the growing season."

The warmer weather and record rainfall means peak fall colors will be delayed a little and will be less striking.

The muted fall colors isn't stopping the fun in Hudson with the autumn cruises selling out fast, making up for a tough season.

David Jarvis owns St. Croix River Cruises and says boating season was delayed due to tremendous flooding to all the rainfall hurting his bottom-line.

After rain delayed the boating season he's banking on those vibrant fall colors.

"This might be the busiest fall we've ever had," Jarvis smiled.

Demand is so high for the autumn tours he's added several others to keep up with demand as the fall colors take over the Minnesota landscape.