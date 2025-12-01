Watch CBS News
Man killed, 4 police officers treated for smoke inhalation in southern Minnesota fire

Riley Moser
Police say a man in his 40s died in a fire at a southern Minnesota residence Monday afternoon.

The Fairmont Police Department says emergency services were dispatched to a structure fire on the 300 block of South Park Street at approximately 4:42 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers observed flames engulfing the basement level of the residence and attempted to extinguish the fire until firefighters got there.

Two men were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation and burns, according to the police department. A 43-year-old man died from his injuries, while a 41-year-old man was treated and released.

Four Fairmont police officers were also treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

