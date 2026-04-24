Expo 2031 is bringing a sustainability-focused world fair to Dakota County

Minnesota will be on center stage in just five years, playing host to a world fair.

But it won't be your typical fair. The International Horticulture Exposition will explore sustainability, agriculture and horticulture, helping to bridge the gap between people and nature.

Up to 80 countries will participate in the six month long Expo 2031, which is expected to attract more than 4 million visitors.

"There can't be a better place in the world to host this, especially in America," said Wendy Meadley the CEO of Project 2031.

The USA Pavillion is the main landmark of the expo. Behind it, five immersive biodomes will simulate different climates. Meadley says the experience will be fully sensory.

"You're going to go in and you're going to feel it, smell it and see it. You're actually going to be transported into the desert, or into the tropics," she said.

The expo will take place in Dakota County, but organizers say the impact will go far beyond one community. Meadley says the expo grounds will transform into something bigger after the expo ends.

"Ours becomes actually a mini city in and of itself, with all the amenities people would want to come and go in their daily life," she said.

Expo 2031 is still in its early stages, but she says Minnesotans are excited.

"This is a moment in time in Minnesota where we have had our challenges not necessarily by our own doing over the last few years," she said. "There is a great desire to change the narrative and have Minnesota and Minnesotans tell our story."

Organizers plan to announce the location of Expo 2031 in July.