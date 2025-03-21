Watch CBS News
Explosion at Twin Cities metro apartment complex causes mass evacuation

By
Jonah Kaplan
Jonah Kaplan
Investigative Reporter
Jonah Kaplan is WCCO and CBS News Minnesota's investigative reporter and has built a strong reputation for his balanced and in-depth coverage of high-impact issues including the economy, immigration, education, public safety, and the military, among others.
Jonah Kaplan

CBS Minnesota

Video shows multiple explosions as they tore through Minnesota apartment
Video shows multiple explosions as they tore through Minnesota apartment 01:50

Dramatic video shows what could have been a much worse situation as multiple explosions and flames took over a Robbinsdale, Minnesota Apartment.

Five people have been displaced as a result of the explosion, according to police.

Officials say a propane tank exploded on the second-floor patio.

A video recorded by a neighbor shows a fireball that spread flames to the apartments above and below. A second explosion appeared to come from an air conditioner.

More than 100 people had to evacuate, but police say no one was hurt.

WCCO spoke to other residents who said they're grateful for the quick response from police, the fire department and their neighbors.

"There were people on other balconies, and some had windows open and standing in the yard. Everyone was saying, 'I called 911,' or you can hear people on the street saying 'I'm on the phone with them right now,'" said Nicole Woods.

The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents find a place to stay.

