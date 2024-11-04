Experts warn of increased misinformation on Election Day

How to avoid falling for fake news on Election Day

How to avoid falling for fake news on Election Day

How to avoid falling for fake news on Election Day

MINNEAPOLIS — From AI photos and videos, to fake headlines, election misinformation is everywhere.

The CBS News Confirmed team works around the clock to identify misinformation, especially pertaining to the U.S. election.

"Our team's job is to monitor social media, identify what's taking off online, and then we assign our journalists to investigate those claims and help the audience sort out what's true and what is not," said CBS News Confirmed Executive Editor Rhona Tarrant.

The team hopes people will be aware of bad actors taking isolated incidents and claiming them to be part of a wider conspiracy about voter fraud.

"There are likely to be curve balls, surprises and things we didn't see coming. However, we do believe strongly that the security relationships and partnerships we've built over the past several years will ensure Minnesota can once again enjoy safe and secure elections," said Minnesota's Election Security Navigator Bill Ekblad.

Identify misinformation by verifying the source it's coming from, checking the date, and cross-referencing the claim with other trusted sources.

"Really it's pause before you share something and just make sure you're getting your information from reliable sources like local officials or local media," Tarrant said.