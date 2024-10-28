What's on the Minnesota ballot for the 2024 election? See what you're voting on.

Latest Trump-Harris poll key takeaways Key takeaways from latest Trump-Harris race CBS News poll 03:36

MINNEAPOLIS — More than half a million people have already voted in Minnesota for the 2024 election, but many still plan on voting in person on Election Day to cast their ballot.

Here's a look at what's on the ballot in Minnesota.

Minnesota presidential ballot

Donald Trump and JD Vance are on the ballot under the Republican Party

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are on the ballot under the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party

Chase Oliver and Mike ter Maat are on the ballot under the Libertarian Party

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Nicole Shanahan are on the ballot under the We The People Party

Jill Stein and Samson Kpadenou are on the ballot under the Green Party

Claudia De la Cruz and Karina Garcia are on the ballot under the Socialism and Liberation Party

Rachele Fruit and Dennis Richter are on the ballot under the Socialist Workers Party

Cornel West and Melina Abdullah are on the ballot under the Justice For All Party

Shiva Ayyadurai and Crystal Ellis are on the ballot under the Independent Party

The last time Minnesota voted for a Republican in the presidential race was back in 1972, when the state backed incumbent President Richard Nixon. President Joe Biden cruised to victory in Minnesota in 2020, defeating Trump by seven percentage points. But in 2016 the race was much closer—Trump lost to Hillary Clinton by less than two percentage points.

U.S. Senate races in Minnesota

There is one U.S. Senate seat up for election in Minnesota:

Amy Klobuchar

Royce White

Joyce Lacey is on the ballot under the Independence-Alliance Party of Minnesota

Rebecca Whiting is on the ballot under the Libertarian Party

U.S. House races in Minnesota

All eight districts in Minnesota are up for election. District 3 has no incumbent candidate, as Rep. Dean Phillips is not seeking re-election.

District 1: Brad Finstad (Incumbent - Republican Party) and Rachel Bohman (Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party)

District 2: Joe Tierab (Republican Party), Angie Craig (Incumbent - Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party), Thomas Bowman (Conservative Party)

District 3: Tad Jude (Republican Party) and Kelly Morrison (Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party)

District 4: May Lor Xiong (Republican Party) and Betty McCollum (Incumbent - Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party)

District 5: Dalia Al-Aqidi (Republican Party) and Ilhan Omar (Incumbent - Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party)

District 6: Tom Emmer (Incumbent - Republican Party) and Jeanne Hendricks (Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party)

District 7: Michelle Fischbach (Incumbent - Republican Party) and A. John Peters (Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party)

District 8: Pete Stauber (Incumbent - Republican Party and Jennifer Schultz (Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party)

Minnesota state ballot questions



When you buy a lottery ticket in Minnesota, 40% of those proceeds have been going to the state Environment and National Resources Trust Fund.

Over the last 30 years, approximately $1 billion in lottery proceeds has gone to that fund. If you've walked on a trail or swam in a lake in Minnesota, you've likely been a beneficiary of it.

In the ballot is a statewide yes/no question determining whether the amendment should be renewed, allowing for those proceeds to continue to fund Minnesota parks and other natural areas.

Here is the exact wording of the question:

"Shall the Minnesota Constitution be amended to protect drinking water sources and the water quality of lakes, rivers, and streams; conserve wildlife habitat and natural areas; improve air quality; and expand access to parks and trails by extending the transfer of proceeds from the state-operated lottery to the environment and natural resources trust fund, and to dedicate the proceeds for these purposes?"

If you go and vote and decide to skip the constitutional amendment question, your vote will be counted as an automatic no.

Local Minnesota races

All 134 seats are up for election for the Minnesota House.

There is a special election for Minnesota State Senate District 45 with Kathleen Fowke on the ballot under the Republican Party and Ann Johnson Stewart on the ballot under the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party.

Individual cities, towns and municipalities may also have region-specific races. Click here to see a sample ballot for where you live in Minnesota.