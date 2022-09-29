Experimental Alzheimer's drug could be a potential breakthrough

MINNEAPOLIS – There are more than 100,000 Minnesotans living with Alzheimer's disease, a number that's expected to triple over the next 20 years.

Doctors say new clinical trial results for a new, experimental Alzheimer's drug are showing impressive results, and could be a potential breakthrough in fighting the disease.

If the FDA gives the green light, Lecanemab would be just the second and most promising Alzheimer's drug approved in 20 years.

Susan Parriott is CEO of the Minnesota-North Dakota chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.

"I actually shed some tears last night. To have worked so long and so hard with so many families who are so passionate about making a difference and to be able to say there is hope and we are making a change and we are making difference, that was really powerful for me," Parriott said.

The FDA is expected to vote on approval for the drug sometime in early January. If approved, the drug would be widely available by the end of next year.