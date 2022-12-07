Excelsior chocolate shop to reopen Friday after burglars destroyed entire inventory

EXCELSIOR, Minn. -- A chocolate shop in Excelsior plans to reopen Friday after burglars ruined its entire inventory in late November.

According to police, Truffle Hill Chocolates was broken into sometime between the night of Nov. 29 and the morning of Nov. 30. The shop's owner, Marshall Morehead, said the thieves took cash and a computer, but the destruction caused during the break-in was most devastating.

CBS

"They emptied three, full fire extinguishers. It is everywhere. It's literally on everything inside of the building," Morehead said. "We could've handled thefts. We could've handled some destruction. We could've handled some water. We could've handled a lot of things. This? This is just next-level destruction."

On Wednesday, the shop announced on Facebook it will reopen Friday morning.

"The challenges that we have been faced with the last five days have been overwhelming to say the least," Truffle Hill's Facebook post read. "Such destruction is hard to comprehend. With that said, the support we have felt from the community has been absolutely overwhelming. We cannot thank you enough for the wonderful comments, prayers, donations and overall positive vibes. We would be nowhere without your support!"

The shop won't be taking online orders for the time being.

"We're excited to be reopening our doors to serve this amazing community we have at Truffle Hill," the shop said on Facebook. "This will be a holiday season like no other - let's all make it a positive one to remember! We hope to see you at the shop!"