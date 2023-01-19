Ethan Glynn reunited with teammates

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- There was a happy homecoming for a high school athlete who survived a freak injury on the field.

Ethan Glynn's parents posted pictures of him with his friends on Glynn's CaringBridge site.

The Bloomington teenager was paralyzed during a game in September, and has spent several months out in Colorado recovering.

His parents say he's now getting set up with a team of doctors here, and working on getting back to school.

They said he continues to amaze them with his attitude and determination.