Ethan Glynn reunited with teammates
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- There was a happy homecoming for a high school athlete who survived a freak injury on the field.
Ethan Glynn's parents posted pictures of him with his friends on Glynn's CaringBridge site.
The Bloomington teenager was paralyzed during a game in September, and has spent several months out in Colorado recovering.
His parents say he's now getting set up with a team of doctors here, and working on getting back to school.
They said he continues to amaze them with his attitude and determination.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.