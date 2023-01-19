Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Ethan Glynn reunited with teammates

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Ethan Glynn reunited with hockey teammates
Ethan Glynn reunited with teammates 00:28

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- There was a happy homecoming for a high school athlete who survived a freak injury on the field.

Ethan Glynn's parents posted pictures of him with his friends on Glynn's CaringBridge site.

The Bloomington teenager was paralyzed during a game in September, and has spent several months out in Colorado recovering.

His parents say he's now getting set up with a team of doctors here, and working on getting back to school.

They said he continues to amaze them with his attitude and determination.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on January 19, 2023 / 7:02 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.