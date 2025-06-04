Cyclists converge in Wisconsin for Epic Bike Fest

With only days until he races on his home course in Wisconsin, pro cyclist Daxton Mock is training in the rain.

"You gotta push through it," said Mock.

The 24-year-old won both races in last year's Epic Bike Fest across Wisconsin's Northwoods.

"In the National Forest, ripping corners, up, down. It keeps it interesting," he said. "The trails are so good here."

The three-day festival features single track races from Hayward to Cable through the Sawyer and Bayfield county forests on Saturday.

"You don't see long stretches of single track like this in any other place around the Midwest," said Kristy Maki, event director for the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation. "So to be able to do a 37-mile race on single track, point to point, is pretty unusual and pretty unique for anywhere in the country."

Sunday, riders and racers tackle a 50-mile gravel road race, which Mock describes as "just unreal."

"You also have a big mental component on watching out for sand and rocks and different features on a gravel race, too," said Maki.

There's also a half-distance option for both races, adding to the appeal for riders of different interests and fitness levels.

"We are now over 1,000 riders and racers for the weekend," said Maki.

That growth has allowed Epic Bike Fest to raise over $200,000 for trail development at Mt. Telemark Village and the Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association.

"It's really important for me because I train on them all the time," said Mock. "I think having a spot and place up north in northern Wisconsin, where there's maybe not so much other things to do, it's really great."

It's a chance for Mock to show off his skills, and show off what makes this area so special.

"The community is amazing here and it seems to grow every year," he said.

On-and-off showers are expected to continue this week in Wisconsin's Northwoods, but festival organizers say that shouldn't impact this weekend's races. Saturday should be dry for the single track and Sunday could see rain — but on the gravel, it won't be a problem.

Registration is still open for all of the races. And you don't have to be a biker to enjoy the festivities at Epic Bike Fest. You can go to watch the races or volunteer.

Find the full schedule of events on Epic Bike Fest's website.