Eden Prairie man sentenced to over 13 years in prison for enticement of a minor

A federal judge sentenced a 35-year-old Twin Cities man who sexually assaulted a teen boy to nearly 14 years in prison.

Michael Bruce Gillis, of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, pleaded guilty to one count of enticement of a minor in federal court last September. In October, he pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in his state case.

Gillis is scheduled to be sentenced in state court on Wednesday. He is expected to serve his state and federal sentences concurrently. His prison sentence will be followed by 10 years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay more than $2,000 in restitution.

Court documents say Mounds View, Minnesota, police received a report on March 2, 2025, that a 15-year-old boy had gone missing. Family members reviewed the boy's electronic devices and found chat communications between him and Gillis, who identified himself as "Nick Miller."

Gillis said in their communications that he "like[s] younger guys," and he expressed no concerns after the boy said he was still in high school, according to the criminal complaint.

The two exchanged graphic images, and Gillis expressed his desire to have sex with the boy, charges say. Gillis and the boy allegedly made plans to meet in Eden Prairie.

Gillis ordered an Uber for the boy to the Eden Prairie residence and provided step-by-step directions to make sure he arrived at the correct location, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers with the Eden Prairie Police Department responded to the address around four hours after Gillis and the boy agreed to meet, and found the boy walking on foot nearby.

The boy told officials Gillis had sexually assaulted him and that he escaped the residence after Gillis fell asleep, charges say.

At the time he was charged in the case, Gillis had "two other pending matters involving allegations of child exploitation," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota — one in Hennepin County in August 2024 and one in Polk County, Florida, in October 2024.