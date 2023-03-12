"Enough Already!" Snowman in Rosemount yard sums up Minnesota's collective frustration

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. – This winter has been relentless

"Normally I go for a daily walk, and lately it's been a little tougher. Last couple of months, really," said Rosemount resident Eric Berg.

He decided it was time to return to his routine.

"I'm starting to feel atrophy in my muscles from sitting in my house so long, that I'm like I gotta get out for a walk," he said.

Frustration at the flurries is a common emotion lately, perhaps summed up best by a display at a home in Rosemount.

CBS

"Yeah I'm there. I'm totally there with the 'enough already,'" Berg said.

As we continue to climb the snow charts, many Minnesotans would be fine if we didn't go for the all time record.

Sometimes all you can do is make light of the heavy snow. To date, the Twin Cities is experiencing the eighth-highest snow total on record.

"That feels about right. In my lifetime I would rank it right up there," Berg said. "Luckily I got a teenager who can shovel this year."

"I think you know what, we've had so much, let's go for number one. Let's go for the gusto," Blaine Mcdougall said.