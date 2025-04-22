Authorities say endangered missing Brooklyn Park man, 36, is without medication

Student loan payment pause ends soon, and more headlines

An endangered missing person alert has been issued for a 36-year-old Brooklyn Park man.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Dominique Jones was last seen around 5 p.m. Sunday leaving his group home near Meadowood Court.

"There is a concern for his health, as he is without his medication," the BCA said.

Brooklyn Park police are asking for the public's help in locating Jones. He's described as 5-foot-6, 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

MISSING PERSON ALERT: The Brooklyn Park PD is requesting the public's help in locating a missing man. Dominique Jones, age 36, is 5'6", 190 lbs., black hair/brown eyes. He was last seen leaving his home on the evening of April 20. Anyone with info call 911. pic.twitter.com/Dx86iAZXBX — Minnesota BCA (@MnDPS_BCA) April 22, 2025

Anyone with information is asked to call Brooklyn Park police at 763-493-8222.