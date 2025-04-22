Authorities say endangered missing Brooklyn Park man, 36, is without medication
An endangered missing person alert has been issued for a 36-year-old Brooklyn Park man.
According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Dominique Jones was last seen around 5 p.m. Sunday leaving his group home near Meadowood Court.
"There is a concern for his health, as he is without his medication," the BCA said.
Brooklyn Park police are asking for the public's help in locating Jones. He's described as 5-foot-6, 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Brooklyn Park police at 763-493-8222.