Empire on track to become Minnesota’s newest city

EMPIRE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A new addition is coming to the map of Minnesota.

Empire is a township in Dakota County that's on track to become the state's newest city at the end of the month.

The change isn't just a matter of prestige. Leaders say it's about being able to have control of its own future.

"Townships are subject to annexation from neighboring cities," said Charles Seipel-Teng, Empire's clerk administrator. "That's happened over the years, so once we incorporate into a city, our borders are set."

Without the possibility of being swept up by neighbors, Empire can now prepare for an expected population boom.

The township says more than 1,500 people are expected to move to the city over the next 20 years.

Part of the plan to accommodate that growth is to turn land currently being used for mining into residential development.

"As our community invests in infrastructure to support that development, we don't have to worry about those areas being taken away after we make all those investments," said Robert Dievendorf, a resident who supports incorporation.

Overseeing the new city will be a council and a mayor, all elected this week.

Trent Larson, the mayor-elect, has been on the township's planning commission for 13 years. He says he's ready to get to work.

"Everybody would love to have a grocery store and that's on the top of the list to see if we can lure a grocery store," Larson said.

Day to day, Empire leaders say life for the 3,300 people who live in town won't change with this move.

"[Empire] has a small town feel to it," Dievendorf said. "I think that'll continue by becoming a city and not being part of something else larger than us."

Empire will officially take on its city status at the end of the month when the mayor and city council are sworn in.