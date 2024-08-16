Ellen DeGeneres to cap off stand-up comedy career with final performance this weekend

MINNEAPOLIS — Ellen DeGeneres will end her stand-up comedy career with a tapped comedy special at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis this weekend.

Both special performances on Friday, Aug. 16 and Saturday, Aug. 17 will be tapped. This will be the last time fans can see DeGeneres before she makes her "final curtain call," says a press release.

The tour began in June and sold out in several venues in California and Oregon.

Tickets are available for purchase through Live Nation.

DeGeneres began her career in doing stand-up in New Orleans but became a household name with her Emmy-award winning daytime syndicated talk show "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" which ran for 19 seasons before ending in 2022.

DeGeneres is also known for her role as "Dory" in the Pixar animated film "Finding Nemo."

The last time DeGeneres was in Minneapolis was in 2011 during her last comedy tour.

During her stay in town, DeGeneres stopped by WCCO and even helped deliver a weather report with WCCO meteorologist Mike Augustyniak. The mayor at the time, R.T. Rybak, even declared it Ellen DeGeneres Day in Minneapolis in 2011.