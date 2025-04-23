Elks Lodge in north Minneapolis considers closing temporarily following 3 suspicious fires

How a Minneapolis club is responding after 2 fires in 24 hours

Less than 24 hours after bottles filled with an accelerant were thrown on the roof of the Elks Lodge in north Minneapolis and started a fire, there was another fire — this time near the entrance to the building.

"I can't believe they came back," lodge officer Eric Davis said.

Images show the flames that engulfed the entrance.

What was left behind shows another bottle and accelerant used to cause damage to the building.

"It's like I'm going to have to stand outside all night and case the joint to make sure it doesn't happen," Davis said.

Davis says he is comforted in knowing that Minneapolis police placed a camera near the building to capture images of any wrongdoing.

"Now we have no blind spots, angles. If they come from the front over there, we couldn't see a lot of stuff the other day. So now we have that camera, so hopefully they know the police is on it and the community is going to really get involved with it and hopefully that will detour them from coming back again," Davis said.

This is the third time something suspicious has happened at the building that sits near the intersection of Plymouth and Knox Avenues North.

Monday night, fire investigators found two or three bottles with accelerant on the roof of the Elks Lodge. Parts of the roof and a window were damaged.

Two weeks ago, someone threw another bottle against the back wall of the building.

"They threw it up against the building until it burnt off it was just flames until it burnt off," Davis said.

Security cameras captured images of the vehicle investigators believe may be involved.

Suspect vehicle in Elks Lodge fires Elks Lodge

Investigators were seen Wednesday afternoon gathering video from other cameras on surrounding buildings.

Davis is grateful northside residents called 911 when they saw something suspicious.

"The building was closed here, and we would have no way of knowing what was going on so if it wasn't for the community and you guys calling we really appreciate you guys sticking by us and being here with us," Davis said.

The Minneapolis Fire Department is investigating all three fires.

Wednesday night, Elks Lodge members will decide whether to keep it open or close until the arsonist is caught.