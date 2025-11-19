Elk River woman surprised by a family of bears visiting her backyard

Located 30 miles from Minneapolis, Elk River, MInnesota is known for its peace and quiet. The silence is usually only broken by its wildlife.

"We get a lot of deer and there's coyotes," said Carolyn Bammert.

Bammert got the notification on her phone Tuesday morning of what her cameras captured.

Not just one bear in her backyard, but several, during the overnight hours. The bears were on scene for about 25 minutes.

While bears aren't uncommon in Elk River, Bammert said seeing a mom with cubs is. Her theory is momma bear was after bird seed that she smelled from up on her deck, but the bear did not make its way up.

"I think they're foraging for food since berries and all that are gone now that it's fall," said Bammert.

According to the Minnesota DNR, bears often roam long distances in the fall, looking for food so they can fatten for winter.

The three bears were apparently quiet enough, that Bammert's English Lab Bodie stayed fast asleep.

"He would have barked and howled and growled and everything had he heard them," said Bammert.

Bammert posted the sighting to an Elk River Facebook page to alert neighbors to this rare bear sight.

"I mean, we got to let the bears do their thing, as long as they're not damaging property," said Bammert.