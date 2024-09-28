Woman in critical condition after being struck by car in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A woman in her 70s suffered grave injuries when a driver struck her with a car just after 9 p.m. Saturday.

Minneapolis police responded to the crash on Hennepin Avenue and 18th Avenue Southeast. When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from potentially life-threatening injuries.

She was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police say that a driver had been making a left turn onto Hennepin when they hit the woman.

The driver is said to be cooperating with police who are investigating the incident.