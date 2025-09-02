How educators are navigating challenges in the classroom after Annunciation shooting

For the first time this school year, busses are rolling into Twin Cities schools, with teachers now back instructing students for the first time since the tragic shooting at Annunciation church.

Monica Byron, president of Education Minnesota and a former educator at Richfield Public Schools, said educators remain hopeful.

"In light of everything that happened, they were still excited for this new year," said Byron. "With the tragedy that happened, they know that their students and other adults may be a little bit on edge, so they are ready to deal with those emotions as the new year begins."

Byron said her former district had resources on hand to help teachers deal directly with traumatic situations.

"In Richfield, for example, if we had a tragedy, our school counselors, our social workers were there to help assist, give guidance to the teachers, and also support the students," said Byron.

In the St. Paul school district, each school has a support team available to work with students and staff in times of trauma. They advise teachers to reach out to counselors and social workers if students need additional support.

As for educators, those with benefits have access to five free counseling sessions each year.

"Our educators are ready to welcome our students and make sure that they have everything that they need to have a supportive and wonderful school year," said Byron.