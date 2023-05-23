Edina's Sami Hankinson bids adieu to stellar three-sport high school career

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. – Sami Hankinson has been going from sports season to season for a very long time. But now, there will be no "next season."

"It's very bittersweet," said the Edina senior. "I've put a lot of time into all three of my sports."

Golf, tennis and hockey have been Hankinson's life for most of it.

"I remember in second grade I told everyone," said Hankinson. "They were like, 'So, when are you gonna start focusing on one of the sports?' And I'm like, 'Oh I'm not.' And they're like, 'What about when you get to high school?' and I'm like 'No, I'm playing all three in high school.' And from that moment I was set on playing all three."

Michael Kraft is the Edina girls golf head coach.

"Typically when I see her on the course, I can't tell if she's playing good or playing bad, which I love as a coach," said Kraft. "She's not too emotional after a good shot, not too emotional after a bad shot, which is much different than hockey, and much different than tennis. Very emotional sports."

Sami continued the Hankinson hockey legacy at Edina, winning a state title in 2021 and wearing the "C" on her sweater this season.

"I can't really put into words how much it means to me, other than I'm so grateful to have been a part of such a special program," said Hankinson, who will attend Indiana University next year. She will not play a collegiate sport.

The Hankinson name is one known well in the Minnesota sports world, for her dad and uncle and especially Grandpa John, the legendary Gophers quarterback.

"He was a very quiet competitor, which I try and kind of take that a little bit from him," said Hankinson. "Overall, it's such a good inspiration."

A three-sport career, not given a second thought. But now, that sports-heavy era is winding down.

"This could be one of the last times that I'm wearing this Hornet polo," said Hankinson after the conference meet on Monday at Fox Hollow Golf Club. "Just kind of ending my career of high school sports, which is crazy because I knew there was always gonna be an end, but I never really realized how quickly it'd be coming."

Hankinson will leave her competitive career with multiple state titles, and a legacy of her own.