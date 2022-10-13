Edina police seek 2 persons of interest in auto thefts, strong-arm robberies

EDINA, Minn. -- Edina police have released pictures of two men believed to be persons of interest in some auto thefts and strong-arm robberies earlier this year.

According to police, the crimes were committed in both Edina and Minneapolis over the summer, including a series of purse snatching incidents in the 50th and France District in late July.

An investigation led police to a nearby suburb where three suspects were arrested after fleeing on foot. A search warrant was executed and stolen items were returned to eight different victims from Edina and Minneapolis.

Investigators released pictures of two persons of interest, as attempts to identify them have been unsuccessful.

We are seeking the public’s help in identifying two men involved in auto thefts and strong-arm robberies in Edina and Minneapolis. If you have information about the two men shown in these photos, please contact us at 952-826-1610. More information: https://t.co/gHRqS5xmX9 pic.twitter.com/mJg59UxIix — Edina Police Dept (@EdinaPolice) October 12, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to contact Edina police at 952-826-1610.