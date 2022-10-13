Watch CBS News
Edina police seek 2 persons of interest in auto thefts, strong-arm robberies

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

EDINA, Minn. -- Edina police have released pictures of two men believed to be persons of interest in some auto thefts and strong-arm robberies earlier this year.

According to police, the crimes were committed in both Edina and Minneapolis over the summer, including a series of purse snatching incidents in the 50th and France District in late July.

An investigation led police to a nearby suburb where three suspects were arrested after fleeing on foot. A search warrant was executed and stolen items were returned to eight different victims from Edina and Minneapolis.

Investigators released pictures of two persons of interest, as attempts to identify them have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Edina police at 952-826-1610. 

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 13, 2022 / 8:04 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

