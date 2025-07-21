Edina parents searching for answers after high-speed crash kills their son

An Edina, Minnesota, family is still trying to make sense of the sudden loss of their teenage son.

Investigators said 18-year-old Finn Cronin was a passenger in Jeep involved in a street racing crash in Eagan, Minnesota, last month. The driver of that vehicle, 19-year-old Reed Schultz, also died.

Cameras from the Minnesota Department of Transportation captured three young drivers racing, at what authorities say were speeds over 100 mph, on June 14.

It ended tragically in the area of Highway 149 and Highway 55 in Eagan.

"The car was split into two pieces right down the middle," said Finn Cronin's mother, Teresa Cronin.

"We're still trying to piece it together, to be perfectly honest," said Finn Cronin's father, Chris Cronin.

"The whole thing is just earth-shattering and life-changing for all of us," said Teresa Cronin.

Finn Cronin died from his injuries, just over two weeks after the crash. Family comforted him in the hospital, holding his hand.

"It gave us that time with him, peace, time all of us to be with him," said Teresa Cronin. "He was so broken that to try to touch him, even that was hard."

Finn Cronin's parents said they don't know how their son ended up in the car, but they think he might have met the other drivers at a car show.

They said their son was an empath, an artist and adrenaline junkie.

"Because of that big heart, I mean, I just say it was just too vulnerable and precious for our world," said Teresa Cronin.

Since the accident, there has been an outpouring of support in the family's Edina neighborhood. Their street is now adorned with blue ribbons in Finn's memory, and their home features a series of heartfelt messages.

It's what's held them up.

"We're overwhelmed with grief and gratitude. The support from the community, from our family, from our friends," said Chris Cronin.

Authorities said one of the drivers, a 20-year-old, fled the scene. A search warrant said the man admitted to being involved in the crash, driving fast, going 90 mph and drinking alcohol.

So far, there have been no charges in the case.

"One night, driving home from the hospital, I said to Teresa, 'Do you have any anger towards anyone?' And she said, 'No, I just, my heart breaks for the parents of the other kid," said Chris Cronin. "Just a terribly unfortunate thing that happened to a bunch of kids that made a poor decision."