Edina homes being targeted by "organized group" of burglars, police say

Police say an affluent Minneapolis suburb is being "targeted by an organized group" of burglars.

The Edina Police Department said the city has seen "several residential burglaries" in the last month, with thieves taking "jewelry, safes and high-end merchandise."

Crime reports from the police department list three burglaries since Oct. 26. The recorded burglaries occurred on the 6200 block of Belmore Lane, the 3600 block of Hazelton Road and the 5500 block of Dewey Hill Road.

"Residents should be aware of this crime trend and take additional steps to protect their homes and belongings during this holiday season," the department said.

Tips from the department include installing security alarms, lights and cameras, locking your doors and windows, updating your insurance policy and reporting suspicious activity.