Watch CBS News
Local News

3 arrested in burglary at Edina's Southdale Library, police say

By
Stephen Swanson
Web Producer, CBS Minnesota
Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS News Minnesota. Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the WCCO-TV newsroom in 2011, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.
Read Full Bio
Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

Smoke from 700+ Canadian wildfires pours into Minnesota, and more headlines
Smoke from 700+ Canadian wildfires pours into Minnesota, and more headlines 03:02

Police in Edina, Minnesota, say three people are in custody in connection to a burglary Friday night at the city's largest library.

Two women, ages 41 and 38, and a 35-year-old man were arrested at about 11 p.m. following the burglary at 7001 York Avenue South, which is the address of Southdale Library.

Police told the public in a social media post published less than 20 minutes before the arrests to avoid the area due to "a burglary in progress."

It's unclear what, if anything, was stolen from the library.

This story will be updated.

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS News Minnesota. Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the WCCO-TV newsroom in 2011, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue