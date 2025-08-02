3 arrested in burglary at Edina's Southdale Library, police say

Smoke from 700+ Canadian wildfires pours into Minnesota, and more headlines

Smoke from 700+ Canadian wildfires pours into Minnesota, and more headlines

Smoke from 700+ Canadian wildfires pours into Minnesota, and more headlines

Police in Edina, Minnesota, say three people are in custody in connection to a burglary Friday night at the city's largest library.

Two women, ages 41 and 38, and a 35-year-old man were arrested at about 11 p.m. following the burglary at 7001 York Avenue South, which is the address of Southdale Library.

Police told the public in a social media post published less than 20 minutes before the arrests to avoid the area due to "a burglary in progress."

It's unclear what, if anything, was stolen from the library.

This story will be updated.